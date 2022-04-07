CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — A Chesapeake, Ohio, couple was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on State Route 7 near the Route 243 intersection.
Tony N. Blankenship, 20, and Shaianna N. Laber, 20, both of Chesapeake, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just before 1 p.m.
According to investigators, a 20-year-old from Greenup, Kentucky, was driving an SUV and went left of center, hitting the car with the two victims.
The crash is still under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Battery, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Richmond Street, Guyandotte.
Battery, 8:33 p.m. Wednesday, 200 Marcum Terrance.
Harassing and threatening phone calls, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Information report, 1:36 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Auto tampering, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of 6th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000; petit larceny, 3 p.m. March 31, near the corner of 8th Avenue and 12th Street.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 4 ½ Alley.
Trespass, 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Andrew Prestson Branch, 32, was jailed at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with second degree sexual assault. Bond was set at $30,000.
Paul Jason Murphy, 50, was jailed at 2:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was not set.
Christopher Lee Entler, 38, was jailed at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, altered Sudafed and precursors, delivery of controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Jennifer Lynnette Middleton, 33, was jailed at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, altered Sudafed and precursors, delivery of controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Dallas Miller, 45, was jailed at 1:05 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with possession of controlled substance. No bond.