HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 8 p.m. Sunday, 3300 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 3 a.m. Monday, 300 block of 8th Avenue.
Information report, 10 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 9th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 5 p.m. Sunday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 8 p.m. Oct. 1, 1500 block of 12th Street.
Information report, 12:50 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 3 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of Elm Street.
Child abuse creating risk of injury, 11 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Monroe Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny, 11:40 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Parking in alleys and narrow streets, 8 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Deceased person, 4 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 1 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 8th Street.
Assault, 2:45 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 2:56 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of West 117th Street.
Underage consumption, obstructing, false information to officer, fleeing, disorderly conduct, intoxication or paraphernalia, 1:55 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 15th Street and 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jerri Renee Smith, 41, was jailed at 9:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged Smith with obstructing an officer, trespassing, possession of controlled substance, and fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
