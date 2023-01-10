HUNTINGTON — A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after a high-speed police chase began when she was asked about a baby left alone in a vehicle outside a Huntington bar.
Huntington police officers were dispatched approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a baby alone in a car outside a bar in the 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Tori Fall Lycans, 25, of Barboursville, told police it was not her vehicle; however, she proceeded to get in the passenger side of the vehicle and climb into the driver’s side before driving away.
According to the criminal complaint, Lycans ignored the officers who initiated their emergency lights to stop her and instead began speed up.
Driving through 7th Avenue and onto Norway Avenue, Lycans crashed into a light pole near the corner of 20 1/2 Street and Norway Avenue.
Lycans was placed into handcuffs and sat in the back of a police vehicle where she began to hit her head on the door and kick the door. According to the complaint, she began to kick an officer and kneed the officer in the face.
The child, identified as Lycans’ child in the complaint, was in the vehicle during the incident. The child was taken to a local hospital and CPS was notified.
Officers reported a 0.120 intoxication report from Lycans at HPD headquarters. She showed signs of visible impairment, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, according to the officers.
Lycans was charged with driving license revoked due to third driving under the influence, no proof of insurance, obstructing an officer, fleeing in vehicle under the influence of alcohol, fleeing in vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others, battery of an official, and child neglect with risk of injury.
Lycans was lodged at Western Regional Jail without a bond set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:21 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, driving under the influence with minor in vehicle, 10:24 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Marcum Terrace.
Auto tampering, 8:46 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.
Driving under the influence less than .150, warrant service or execution, 8:19 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of controlled substance, 4:36 p.m. Monday, unit block not listed, 8th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, destruction of property, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 12th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 6, near the corner of 20th Street and 9th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 2:27 p.m. Monday, 400 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering, 11:25 a.m. Jan. 4, 200 block of 4th Avenue.
Domestic assault, 11 a.m. Monday, 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:49 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 8th Street.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 3100 block of Auburn Road.
Assault, 6 p.m. Jan. 4, unit block of Highlander Way.
Breaking and entering, 2:28 a.m. Monday, 4500 block of Altizer Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:52 a.m. Monday, unit block of Fairfax Drive.
Breaking and entering, destruction of property, domestic assault, 11:45 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Harassing and threatening by computer or electronic device, 11 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 26th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Khali Marquise Barnes, 23, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Barnes with home confinement violation. No bond was set.
Robert Everett Goins, 47, was jailed at 3:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Goins with grand larceny and breaking and entering. Bond was set at $60,000 cash-only.
Charles Richard Milam III, 40, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Milam with conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of controlled substance and burglary. Bond was not set.