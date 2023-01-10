The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

police BLOX icon 8.jpg
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after a high-speed police chase began when she was asked about a baby left alone in a vehicle outside a Huntington bar.

Huntington police officers were dispatched approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a baby alone in a car outside a bar in the 800 block of 4th Avenue.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.