HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service/execution, 11:45 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 7th Street.
Shoplifting, 10:48 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Discharging a firearm in city limits, 10:35 p.m. Monday, 23rd Street and 9th Avenue.
Burglary, 4:28 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Bruce Street.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, paraphernalia, 4:09 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 6 1/2 alley.
Petit larceny, 11:30 a.m. Monday, 1700 block of 5th Street.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of 5th Street.
Domestic battery, 11:20 a.m. Monday, 24th Street and 10th Avenue.
Information report, 11:20 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of Huntington Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, child neglect resulting in injury/child neglect creating risk of injury, 9:13 a.m. Monday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Maleek Jorgi Hugee, 24, was jailed at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.