HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 10 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Warrant service/execution, 11:45 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 7th Street.

Shoplifting, 10:48 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Discharging a firearm in city limits, 10:35 p.m. Monday, 23rd Street and 9th Avenue.

Burglary, 4:28 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Bruce Street.

Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, paraphernalia, 4:09 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 6 1/2 alley.

Petit larceny, 11:30 a.m. Monday, 1700 block of 5th Street.

Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of 5th Street.

Domestic battery, 11:20 a.m. Monday, 24th Street and 10th Avenue.

Information report, 11:20 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of Huntington Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance, child neglect resulting in injury/child neglect creating risk of injury, 9:13 a.m. Monday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Maleek Jorgi Hugee, 24, was jailed at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

