HUNTINGTON — Three Cleveland men were arrested Tuesday evening during a traffic stop by officers with the Huntington Police Department.
Philip Willie Morris, 29, and Maurice Geron Pollard Jr., 28, were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Stephon-Lavon Joseph Stephens, 29, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. All bonds were set at $30,000 cash only.
According to Eric Corder, interim Huntington police chief, members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance during an investigation near 20th Street and 7th Avenue when they saw a possible drug transaction occur.
Based on that, they approached the vehicle and conducted a search, which led to the discovery of about 29 grams of suspected heroin, two sets of digital scales, $1,871 in cash and more contraband commonly used for drug trafficking.
The men are housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday.
However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6:56 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Open container, 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of West 14th Street.
Information report, 2:56 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of Winters Road.
Petit larceny, 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 2nd Street.
Stolen auto, 12:07 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 17th Street.
Information report, 11:29 a.m. Oct. 2, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 5 p.m. Monday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Kirsten Nichole Hayes, 33, was jailed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
James Lee Wagoner, 63, was jailed at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with grand larceny and trespassing. Bond was $5,000.
George Henry Ruff, 32, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with attempted burglary. Bond was not set.
Michael Wayne Sanders, 53, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $30,000.