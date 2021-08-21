CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in Chesapeake after a confrontation led to a man being shot.
According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless, the shooting was reported late Thursday at 485 County Road 123. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found Wesley A. Earls, 33, had been shot in the right arm once with a small caliber handgun.
The initial investigation showed a dark colored, newer model Ford Explorer had stopped in the road in front of Earls’ home. Words were exchanged between Earls and the driver, at which time the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several rounds into Earls’ direction, with one bullet striking Earls, police said.
The suspect’s vehicle then fled in the direction of Ohio 7.
Deputies provided first aid to Earls at the scene before he was transported to a Huntington hospital by Lawrence County EMS for treatment.
An immediate search for the suspect vehicle was unsuccessful, but the investigation remains ongoing.
STABBING: According to Huntington City Communications Director Bryan Chambers, a stabbing was reported at a parking garage at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Chambers said the incident was domestic related and the victim suffered a small puncture wound to the foot. The investigation is ongoing.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:35 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service, 11:35 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 5 1/2 Alley.
Obstructing traffic, 8:42 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of 26th Street.
Brandishing, 8:20 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of 9th Avenue.
Battery, 11:26 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
First-degree robbery and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of Oney Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of Madison Avenue.
Battery, 12:52 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Trespass, 11:25 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of West 14th Street.
Deceased person, 9:52 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 26th Street.
Warrant service, 1:45 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 5 1/2 Alley.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Melinda Fay Lett, 40, was jailed at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $45,000.
Benjamin Clark Lilly, 37, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $103,000.
Opal Slone, 31, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $90,000.
Zachary Phillip Tackett, 31, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice, attempt to commit a felony and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Jacob Allen Hussell, 21, was jailed at 2:05 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $125,000 cash only.
Alvaro Francisco Jaime, 37, was jailed at 11:25 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Michael Dewayne King, 33, was jailed at 3:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Robert Wayne Little Jr., 29, was jailed at 12:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was $16,500.
James Anthony Griffith II, 25, was jailed at 5:45 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Phillip Zachary Zornes, 31, was jailed at 2:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with DUI with drugs, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Ashtin E. McCloud, 20, was jailed at 7:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with being a fugitive from justice.