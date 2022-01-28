HUNTINGTON — A couple was arrested Friday morning in Huntington on manslaughter charges, four months after a baby was found dead in New Boston, Ohio.
Robert Lee Filius, 29, and Micheala Renee Dawn Hupp, 25, the biological father and mother of the baby, were charged with involuntary manslaughter endangering children, possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and being fugitives from justice.
Portsmouth police received a call Sept. 17, 2021, about a deceased 11-month-old baby found lying in a crib.
The case was then turned over to the Special Victims Unit, a collaboration between the Portsmouth Police Department and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.
The couple was indicted by a grand jury on a secret indictment Jan. 21.
According to Huntington police, officers responded at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday to the 400 block of Bridge Street in an attempt to execute warrants on the couple.
Upon arriving, Huntington officers located Filius standing beside his vehicle outside the residence. He said Hupp was at a nearby gas station. Officers located Hupp and secured both her and Filius and took them to the Huntington Police Department headquarters.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:30 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 10:30 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Olive Street.
Possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Found property, warrant service or execution, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, near the corner of 3rd Street and 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2:25 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
Domestic battery, 1:55 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of 25th Street.
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Rural Avenue.
Robbery, 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Battery, 9:10 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Auto tampering, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Memorial Boulevard.
Breaking and entering auto, 8:37 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of West 24th Street.
Shoplifting, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of West 7th Avenue.
Shoplifting, trespass, 1:13 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Wayne Allen Lowe, 38, was jailed at 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was set at $15,000.
Toni Lyn Craddock, 33, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with child neglect with risk of injury. Bond was set at $40,000.
Brian Dale Lowe, 52, was jailed at 1 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Denzil Roger Grant III, 29, was jailed at 2:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with sexual abuse. Bond was not set.
Randall William Sneed, 36, was jailed at 2:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with solicit minor via computer. Bond was set at $75,000.
Matthew Jotaylor Sawyers, 29, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with shoplifting and a warrant. Bond was set at $1,000.
Joshua M. Griffin, 45, was jailed at 2 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jacob Ryan Huddleston, 29, was jailed at 4:50 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with second DUI offense, no motor vehicle inspection, no insurance, possession with intent and driving revoked for DUI. Bond was set at $75,000.