HURRICANE, W.Va. — An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into vehicles in a driveway along Hurricane’s Main Street Sunday morning.
According to Hurricane Fire and Rescue, at about 2:01 a.m. Sunday, the department, along with Putnam County EMS and Hurricane Police, responded to the 2500 block of Main Street for a reported motor vehicle collision.
Upon arrival, they found a passenger vehicle had been speeding east on Main Street before it failed to follow a curve at the Howard Street intersection. The vehicle left the road and traveled through a nearby yard before striking two vehicles parked in a driveway.
All three vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.
The driver denied being injured, but they were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
The Hurricane Police Department is conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:18 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic assault, 10:31 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Euclid Place.
Domestic violence petition violation, 12:18 a.m. Monday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, midnight Sunday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 4:17 p.m. Sunday, Roby Road and U.S. 60.
Petit larceny and breaking and entering of an auto, 5 p.m. July 15, 700 block of 11th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:47 p.m. July 8, 700 block of 3rd Street.
Information report, 12 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Petit larceny, 8 a.m. July 7, 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Found property, 9 a.m. Sunday, Harvey Road.
Disorderly conduct, 11:22 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Towing requirements, 9:20 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of Buffington Street.
Warrant service, 9:57 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:50 p.m. July 13, 900 block of 4½ Alley.
Paraphernalia, 7:41 p.m. July 12, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, burglary and entry and of a dwelling or outhouse, 11:16 p.m. Saturday, 100 block of Sycamore Street.
Trespass, 11:16 p.m. Saturday, 100 block of Sycamore Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Richard Tyler Searls, 27, was jailed at 12 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was $10,000.
Cameron Burks, 28, was jailed at 5:15 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with breaking and entering, attempt to commit a felony and grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Robert Gene Porter, 34, was jailed at 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, possession of a controlled substance and possession of counterfeit currency. Bond was $45,000.