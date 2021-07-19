The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE, W.Va. — An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into vehicles in a driveway along Hurricane’s Main Street Sunday morning.

According to Hurricane Fire and Rescue, at about 2:01 a.m. Sunday, the department, along with Putnam County EMS and Hurricane Police, responded to the 2500 block of Main Street for a reported motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, they found a passenger vehicle had been speeding east on Main Street before it failed to follow a curve at the Howard Street intersection. The vehicle left the road and traveled through a nearby yard before striking two vehicles parked in a driveway.

All three vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

The driver denied being injured, but they were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Hurricane Police Department is conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.

The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 16 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:18 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Domestic assault, 10:31 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Euclid Place.

Domestic violence petition violation, 12:18 a.m. Monday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.

Information report, midnight Sunday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 4:17 p.m. Sunday, Roby Road and U.S. 60.

Petit larceny and breaking and entering of an auto, 5 p.m. July 15, 700 block of 11th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 1:47 p.m. July 8, 700 block of 3rd Street.

Information report, 12 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

Petit larceny, 8 a.m. July 7, 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Found property, 9 a.m. Sunday, Harvey Road.

Disorderly conduct, 11:22 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Towing requirements, 9:20 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of Buffington Street.

Warrant service, 9:57 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 7:50 p.m. July 13, 900 block of 4½ Alley.

Paraphernalia, 7:41 p.m. July 12, 900 block of Washington Avenue.

Petit larceny, burglary and entry and of a dwelling or outhouse, 11:16 p.m. Saturday, 100 block of Sycamore Street.

Trespass, 11:16 p.m. Saturday, 100 block of Sycamore Street.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Richard Tyler Searls, 27, was jailed at 12 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was $10,000.

Cameron Burks, 28, was jailed at 5:15 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with breaking and entering, attempt to commit a felony and grand larceny. Bond was not set.

Robert Gene Porter, 34, was jailed at 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, possession of a controlled substance and possession of counterfeit currency. Bond was $45,000.

