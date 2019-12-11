HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from Cabell County Magistrate Court:
POSSESSION WITH INTENT: A Culloden man wanted in Kanawha County was arrested at his home Tuesday morning and found to be in possession of a distributable amount of heroin.
Shawn Wayman Edwards, 46, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was also wanted on two warrants in Kanawha County for failure to appear in family circuit court.
Deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the home in the Whites Mobile Home Park in Culloden around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to execute a warrant on Edwards. After obtaining permission to enter the residence and search for Edwards, deputies located him in a closet at the back of the residence.
After detaining Edwards, a deputy noticed an uncapped needle sitting on the bed. Next to the needle were two small, black bags with zippers. Inside the bags were allegedly multiple individual folded papers containing what Edwards admitted was heroin, according to the criminal complaint.
Also in the bags were a scale and multiple needles. Edwards also allegedly admitted the bags were his.
Edwards is housed in the Western Regional Jail. Bond was denied.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven incident reports on a printout ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Because the reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Petit larceny, 7:51 p.m. Dec. 2, 800 block of 28th Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 7:02 p.m. Monday, 300 block of 36th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3:46 p.m. Monday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Shoplifting, fugitive from justice, warrant service, 4:05 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Saturday, 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11:45 a.m. Monday, 10th Street and 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, auto tampering, 6 p.m. Friday, 500 block of 27th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Nathan Brent Jones, 26, was jailed at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $25,000.
Tina Nicole Blackburn, 34, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, trespassing, shoplifting, third-offense shoplifting and receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was not set.
Andrew Scott Barton, 30, was jailed at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Thomas John Bentley, 35, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property, shoplifting, third-offense driving on a revoked license and no insurance. Bond was not set.
Paul Edward Spencer, 46, was jailed at 6:55 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and fraud with an access device. Bond was not set.
Stephanie Nicole Roberts, 33, was jailed at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was not set.
Joseph Daniel Skeens, 35, was jailed at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with fleeing with reckless indifference, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a revoked license. Bond was not set.
William Leroy Toni, 24, was jailed at 10:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed him on three active warrants. Bond was not set.
Jason Matthew Flowers, 44, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny, entering without breaking other than a dwelling and conspiracy. Bond was not set.