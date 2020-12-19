MILTON — A Culloden man was arrested on a child abuse charge after an investigation by local police.
Caleb Fannin, 30, of Culloden, was charged Thursday with child abuse creating the risk of injury. He is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
According to the Milton Police Department, the investigation into Fannin started Dec. 1 when an officer was called to reports of a man staggering down Florida Street with a child. When the officer arrived, he found a 10-year-old girl attempting to get the man out of the road. The man collapsed from a heroin overdose and EMS was called.
The child was taken to her grandparents’ house and left in their custody. MPD and Child Protective Services conducted a joint investigation, which led to a warrant being filed.
Fannin was taken into custody on the charge Thursday.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 10:47 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Driver or motorcycle license required and reckless driving, 10:47 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 28th Street.
Petit larceny, 2:34 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Burglary or entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 3 p.m. Thursday, unit block of Rutland Avenue.
Possession with intent or delivery of a controlled substance, 7:48 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of West 23rd Street.
Deceased person, 7:48 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 26th Street.
Warrant service, 1:35 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, noon Dec. 3, 1800 block of Marshall Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 a.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Grand larceny and destruction of property, 11:08 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10:25 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10:12 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of 6½ Alley.
Deceased person, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 3600 block of Hughes Street.
Trespass and paraphernalia, 10 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Unlisted, 4:56 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 28th Street.
Runaway juvenile, 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of 12th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 10:41 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Underwood Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Frank Bertram Lambert, 43, was jailed at 10:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was not set.
Freddie Eugene Asbury, 52, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Robert Lee Dillon, 41, was jailed at 2:15 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with domestic battery and strangulation. Bond was $7,500.