HUNTINGTON — A Culloden man was being held in jail Monday after he was accused of strangling a woman, making her lose consciousness.
Justin Wade Rhodes, 31, is charged with three counts of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault and domestic battery. He was arrested Sunday after deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home in the 1900 block of Pine Grove Drive in Culloden for a domestic violence call.
The victim stated Rhodes punched her in the head repeatedly, threw her on the floor and strangled her three times, depriving her of oxygen and causing her to move in and out of consciousness. Rhodes also allegedly threatened her multiple times, saying if she didn’t do what he wanted she would regret it.
The victim was found with cuts, bruising and “obvious” strangulation marks on her neck.
Two young children were in the home at the time of the incident.
Rhodes is currently being held at the Western Regional Jail on $85,000 cash-only bond.
The following information is provided by reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department:
BREAKING AND ENTERING: A man was arrested Friday in connection with several RV break-ins at a storage facility in the 100 block of West Lane in Barboursville.
Jeffrey Sutton, 33, whom police said is homeless, is charged with breaking and entering, petit larceny and destruction of property after he allegedly broke into, lived in and stole from at least five different RV/campers being stored at the facility.
Sutton was found in a storage shed in the 6200 block of U.S. 60. He was found with a sleeping bag reported stolen from one of the RVs.
According to information from five different reports, Sutton allegedly took $350 worth of items, such as a first aid kit and a flashlight, and did $2,500 worth of damage collectively.
Sutton is currently held at the Western Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.
LARCENY: Frontier Communications reported Thursday copper wire had been stolen from its lines on at least three occasions within the past few months.
The first occasion was Sept. 28 when customer reported outage in the area of Lower Creek Road in Milton. A tree had fallen on the line, but repairmen also found the cable had been cut and stolen.
The second occasion was Oct. 7 after an outage on Coopers Ridge Road in Milton. The line had been pulled down and cut in two places. Crews repaired the cables but two days later, the line had been cut again — cutting service to the area.
Frontier estimated $500 worth of copper wire had been stolen.
The following information is provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed six new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Stolen auto, 11:29 p.m. Monday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 8:25 p.m. Sunday, 8th Street and 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of Washington Boulevard.
Fleeing from an officer, destruction of property, burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 10:54 a.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1400 block of Lynn Street.
DUI less than .150, speeding, no insurance, 1:59 a.m. Sunday, 29th Street and 8th Avenue.
