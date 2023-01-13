HUNTINGTON — A Culloden man died Friday in a Huntington car crash.
The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue.
John Keaton, 26, was identified as the driver and the only occupant in the vehicle.
According to Huntington Police Department, Keaton’s vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
Keaton was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Strangulation, domestic battery, 9:40 a.m. Thursday, 3900 block of Riverside Drive Altizer.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Main Street Guyandotte.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, midnight Thursday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of 3rd Avenue.
Trespass, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 11th Street.
Vehicle security, driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 7:47 a.m. Thursday, unit block not listed, Hal Greer Boulevard.
Disturbance of schools, societies, and other assemblies, 3 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of Highlander Way.
Found property, 1:59 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of 9th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Darrin Keith Chinn Jr., 35, was jailed at 4 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Chinn with burglary and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $28,000.
Christopher Michael Priestley, 39, was jailed at 12:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Priestley was charged with bond violation. No bond.
