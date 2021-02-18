HURRICANE, W.Va. — Police are investigating after damage was discovered last week at a football field at a new park in Hurricane, West Virginia.
According to the Hurricane Police Department, between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Feb. 11, a person drove onto the new football field at Bridge Park, where they proceeded to do doughnuts. The vehicle caused damage to the field.
The 50-acre park, which has been under construction since 2019, is located on Midland Trail near Hurricane Middle School.
Video surveillance showed the vehicle to be a dark-colored Jeep. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hurricane Police Department at 304-562-9911. Callers may remain anonymous.
Huntington Police Department incident reports were not listed Wednesday and the individual police reports were not made available.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Billy Jack Reynolds, 36, was jailed at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice, obstructing an officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Bond was not set.