POMEROY, Ohio — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Ohio 143 on Wednesday night.
According to the state highway patrol branch, the crash occurred at about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on 143 near milepost 15 in Meigs County. Byron B. Bolin, 46, of Albany, Ohio, died after the vehicle he was driving slid off the left side of the roadway before striking a tree.
The crash remains under investigation.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 incident reports during a 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Information report, 12:05 a.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.
Information report, 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 8th Street.
Runaway, 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 5th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 4:50 a.m. Friday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, battery, disorderly conduct, 3:12 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 12th Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 9 a.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Harvey Road.
Information report, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Joyriding — stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, noon Jan. 6, 2400 block of 8th Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 22, 1700 block of 9th Avenue.
Battery, 9 p.m. Saturday, 3500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Cedar Street.
Fugitive from justice, 7:04 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Found property, 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, West 9th Avenue and West 3rd Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Jonathan Andrew Marcus, 34, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with second- and third-offense shoplifting. Bond was $25,000.
Angela Ross, 47, was incarcerated at 11:10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on a circuit order. No bond was set.
John Thomas Rawlings, 25, was incarcerated at 1:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed him on a detainer. Bond was not set.
Helena Jane Fowler, 61, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with driving on a revoked license for DUI in the third offense. No bond was set.