HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:34 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Deceased person, 6 p.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 10th Avenue.
Deceased person, 8:34 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of Jarrell Street.
Petit larceny and domestic assault, 5 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of Rear 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:06 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of Bridge Street.
Petit larceny, 4:10 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Stephen Wayne Marks, 43, was jailed at 7:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
