BLOX police icon4.jpg

A police car is shown driving at night. The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports between Sunday and Monday.

 Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 1 a.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Monday, 500 block of West 10th Street.

Deceased person, 8 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Underwood Avenue.

Breaking and entering and warrant service, 9:14 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 3 ½ Alley.

Forgery and uttering, midnight Dec. 28, 3200 block of Bradley Road.

Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Saturday, Norway Avenue and Edison Drive.

Battery, 7 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 8th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 1 a.m. Sunday, 2600 block of West 5th Avenue.

Battery, 3:55 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 26th Street.

