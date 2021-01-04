HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 1 a.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Monday, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Deceased person, 8 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Underwood Avenue.
Breaking and entering and warrant service, 9:14 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 3 ½ Alley.
Forgery and uttering, midnight Dec. 28, 3200 block of Bradley Road.
Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Saturday, Norway Avenue and Edison Drive.
Battery, 7 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1 a.m. Sunday, 2600 block of West 5th Avenue.
Battery, 3:55 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 26th Street.