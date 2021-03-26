HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Second-offense DUI, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 5th Street.
Fugitive from justice, 11:02 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 20th Street.
Second-degree robbery, 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, second-offense DUI and insurance required, 11:32 p.m. Wednesday.
Paraphernalia, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service, 7:39 p.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of 8th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Madison Avenue.
Brandishing, domestic battery and domestic assault, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of West 6th Street.
Warrant service and strangulation, 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Forgery, 2:34 p.m. July 17, 2020, 2800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 7th Avenue.
Information report, 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, 4400 block of Altizer Avenue.
Found property, 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Burlington Road.
Battery on EMS, public health or governmental official, 8:27 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Fugitive from justice and domestic battery, 4:52 a.m. Wednesday, unit block of Rutland Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Roy Lee Bills, 55, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was not set.
Thomas Edgar Farris, 56, was jailed at 10:05 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with failure to register as a lifetime sexual offender. Bond was $20,000.
Dewayne B. Ford Jr., 23, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
William David Holley, 29, was jailed at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation and battery. Bond was not set.
Lowell Thomas Taylor, 40, was jailed at midnight Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with child neglect with risk of injury and destruction of property. Bond was not set.
Steven Caleb Brown, 24, was jailed at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with breaking and entering and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was $25,000.
James Richard King, 46, was jailed at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with attempt to commit grand larceny. Authorities in Kanawha County charged him with two counts of burglary and the single counts of grand larceny and conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Jennifer Penningtons, 37, was jailed at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $20,000.