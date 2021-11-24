HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at midnight Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, midnight Wednesday, 2500 block of Smith Street.
Petit larceny, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Springdale Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Rear Guyan Avenue.
Falsely reporting an emergency incident and obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening, 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 27th Street.
Destruction of property, 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Domestic violence petition violation, 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of Jackson Avenue.
Stolen auto, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of West 9th Avenue.
Warrant service, 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Unlisted, 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value of $1,000 or more, 12 p.m. Jan. 1, 2019, 500 block of Wayne Street.
Petit larceny, 12 p.m. Nov. 16, 1600 block of Crestmont Drive.
Warrant service, 11:04 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
Fleeing from an officer without a vehicle and warrant service, 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of 10 ½ Alley.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Curtis Levon Leval Capers, 32, was jailed at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others and persons prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was not set.
Colby Michael Dewitt, 23, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
