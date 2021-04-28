The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Threatening communications by electronic device, 2 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.

Deceased person, 9:37 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of 17th Street.

Destruction of property, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of Bellevue Road.

Paraphernalia, 4:26 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 8 1/2 Alley.

Petit larceny, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 1300 block of 10th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 7:29 a.m. Monday, 3000 block of Piedmont Road.

Threatening communications by electronic device, 12:22 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 9th Avenue.

Warrant service, 11:13 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of 10th Avenue.

Deceased person, 8:30 a.m. Monday, 4800 block of Altizer Avenue.

Petit larceny, 10:26 a.m. April 17, 1300 block of Charleston Avenue.

Warrant service, 10:08 a.m. Monday, 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.

Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of West 16th Street.

Information report, 5:30 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of 9th Avenue.

Information report, 5:30 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Matthew Stephen Stender, 38, was jailed at 9:35 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.

Tiffany Elaine Hanning, 33, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $60,000.

Jessica Elaine Lusher, 39, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with malicious assault and possession of meth. Bond was $30,000 cash-only.

