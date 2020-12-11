HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 15 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 1 a.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of Sycamore Street.
Possession of a controlled substance and DUI less than .150, 11:17 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 8th Avenue.
Deceased person, 9:27 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 8:47 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of Willow Street.
Forgery and uttering, 4 p.m. Dec. 4, 800 block of 8th Street.
Petit larceny, 5:39 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of 10th Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 1 a.m. Nov. 1, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of David Street.
Destruction of property, 11:03 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Commerce Avenue.
Deceased person, noon Dec. 2, 200 block of Short Street.
Breaking and entering, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 12th Street.
Trespass and destruction of property, midnight Wednesday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Warrant service, 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of Madison Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 12:49 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Vincent Frank Sardo, 25, was jailed at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, discharge weapon within 500 feet of a dwelling, domestic assault and wanton endangerment. Bond was not set.
Brandon Robert Harvey, 34, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed him on a warrant. Bond was not set.