HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 20 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Deceased person, 2 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Spring Drive.

Trespass in structure of conveyance, 12:22 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 22nd Street.

Paraphernalia, 4:47 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 5 1/2 Alley.

Petit larceny, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 1200 block of 18th Street.

Breaking and entering of an auto, 9 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Buffington Avenue.

Paraphernalia and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, 10:29 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.

Runaway juvenile, 4:30 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of Crestmont Drive.

Information report, midnight April 1, 400 block of Linden Circle.

Petit larceny, 3:10 p.m. March 13, 1900 block of Washington Avenue.

Warrant service, 2:40 p.m. Monday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Unlisted, 2:10 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.

Domestic battery, 11:34 a.m. Monday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.

Trespass, 11:50 a.m. Monday, 700 block of West Division Street.

Trespass, 8:56 a.m. Monday, 1800 block of Doulton Avenue.

Breaking and entering of an auto, 2 a.m. Monday, Elm Street and Buffington Avenue.

Warrant service, 10:30 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 7:10 a.m. April 14, 300 block of 27th Street.

Shoplifting, 3:10 a.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

Petit larceny, 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.

Warrant service, 11:44 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of 8th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Stephanie Lynn Hunt, 49, was jailed at 3:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $100,000.

Timothy Dale Mcdaniel, 52, was jailed at 6:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $30,000.

Casey Eugene Holbrook, 36, was jailed at 7:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

