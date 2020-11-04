HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Parole violation and runaway juvenile, 9 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of 10th Avenue.
Brandishing and petit larceny, 8:40 p.m. Monday, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.
Found property, 9:30 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of 9th Street.
Brandishing, 7:58 p.m. Monday, 500 block of West 9th Street.
Information report, 4:50 p.m. Monday, 200 block of West 6th Avenue Rear.
Deceased person, 1:41 p.m. Oct. 19, 1900 block of 18th Street Rear.
Fraudulent use of a credit card and breaking and entering of an auto, noon Saturday, 2100 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, midnight Monday, 1900 block of Buffington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:22 p.m. Oct. 29, 1500 block of Harvey Road.
Breaking and entering and destruction of property, 10:41 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Trespassing on railroad tracks, 11:07 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 8th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 5 a.m. Monday, 4500 block of Auburn Road.
Petit larceny, 8:57 a.m. Monday, 900 block of 21st Street.
Towing requirements, 10:30 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 11 1/2 Alley.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Ossama Rida Mazargi, 23, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $100,000.
Michael Allen Adkins, 44, was jailed at 2:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was $40,000.
Jody Austin Newsome, 35, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $25,000.
Danielle Nicole Utt, 28, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $20,000.