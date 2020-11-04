Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Parole violation and runaway juvenile, 9 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of 10th Avenue.

Brandishing and petit larceny, 8:40 p.m. Monday, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.

Found property, 9:30 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 9th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of 9th Street.

Brandishing, 7:58 p.m. Monday, 500 block of West 9th Street.

Information report, 4:50 p.m. Monday, 200 block of West 6th Avenue Rear.

Deceased person, 1:41 p.m. Oct. 19, 1900 block of 18th Street Rear.

Fraudulent use of a credit card and breaking and entering of an auto, noon Saturday, 2100 block of 6th Avenue.

Destruction of property, midnight Monday, 1900 block of Buffington Avenue.

Petit larceny, 12:22 p.m. Oct. 29, 1500 block of Harvey Road.

Breaking and entering and destruction of property, 10:41 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.

Trespassing on railroad tracks, 11:07 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 8th Avenue.

Trespassing on railroad tracks, 11:07 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 8th Avenue.

Grand larceny, 5 a.m. Monday, 4500 block of Auburn Road.

Petit larceny, 8:57 a.m. Monday, 900 block of 21st Street.

Towing requirements, 10:30 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 11 1/2 Alley.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Ossama Rida Mazargi, 23, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $100,000.

Michael Allen Adkins, 44, was jailed at 2:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was $40,000.

Jody Austin Newsome, 35, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $25,000.

Danielle Nicole Utt, 28, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $20,000.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.