HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, 11:08 p.m. Monday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Petit larceny, 7:50 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property and malicious or unlawful assault, 3:14 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 28th Street.
Robbery, 4:17 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, noon Saturday, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Deceased person, noon Oct. 21, 3300 block of Crane Avenue.
Information report, noon Oct. 17, 600 block of Adams Avenue.
Information report, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 1300 block of Memorial Boulevard.
Destruction of property and grand larceny, 9:22 a.m. Oct. 23, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
Parking in alleys and narrow streets, 7:12 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 11 1/2 Alley.
Destruction of property, 8 p.m. Sunday, McDermott Drive.
Deceased person, 12:22 a.m. Monday, 2100 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Anthony Michael Underwood, 27, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with forgery of public record, making false statements, taking ID of another and obstructing an officer. Bond was not set.
Jared Isaiah Burns, 20, was jailed at 10:50 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with third-degree sexual assault. Bond was $75,000.
Thomas Briant Adkins, 55, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with incest, sexual abuse by a person in position of trust and second-degree sexual assault. Bond was not set.