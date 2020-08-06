HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Deceased person, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of West 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons and insurance required, 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering, 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of West 14th Street.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 6 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 14th Street.
Petit larceny, 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 30th Street.
Insurance required, 9:50 p.m. Monday, West 17th Street Bridge.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Brandon Matthew Bode, 32, was jailed at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Bivian Boyd Elkins, 64, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Robert Lee Erwin, 48, was jailed at 12 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with bailpiece. Bond was not set.
Chad Fisher Griffin, 38, was jailed at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with threats of terrorist acts. Bond was $5,000.
Rowdy Lee Randolph, 36, was jailed at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with manufacturing a controlled substance and attempted murder. Bond was not set.
Wyatt Allen Thompson, 25, was jailed at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver controlled substance and possession of a precursor to manufacture methamphetamine. Bond was $13,000.