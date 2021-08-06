HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
DUI less than .150, 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8:31 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Roby Road.
Counterfeiting, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of Enslow Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 5 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Warrant service, 1:51 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Marcum Terrace.
Warrant service, 11:12 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Driveway and blocking, 10:09 a.m. Wednesday, unlisted address.
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and DUI less than .150, 8:38 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of Euclid Place.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Terrance Dwayne Byrd, 42, was jailed at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with persons prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was not set.
Dakota Ryan Keaton, 22, was jailed at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with persons prohibited from possessing firearms and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Valerie Jean Nance, 49, was jailed at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with altered Sudafed or precursors, no motor vehicle inspection, no insurance, no registration and driving revoked. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.