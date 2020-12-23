Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9:22 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Deceased person, 9:22 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Davis Street.

Destruction of property, 8:40 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Richmond Street.

Shoplifting and fugitive from justice, 8:30 p.m. Monday, 800 block of West 14th Street.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 3 p.m. Monday, 600 block of West 23rd Street.

Deceased person, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Adams Avenue.

Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Dec. 18, 2900 block of 4th Avenue.

Shoplifting, 2:56 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Terry Scott Branham, 45, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary, petit larceny, receiving or transferring stolen property and public intoxication. Bond was not set.

James William Powers, 37, was jailed at 11:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Rodger Dee Damron, 43, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with transferring stolen vehicle. Bond was $5,000.

Ronnie Hodge, 54, was jailed at 1 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.