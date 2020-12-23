HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9:22 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Deceased person, 9:22 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Davis Street.
Destruction of property, 8:40 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Richmond Street.
Shoplifting and fugitive from justice, 8:30 p.m. Monday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 3 p.m. Monday, 600 block of West 23rd Street.
Deceased person, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Dec. 18, 2900 block of 4th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 2:56 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Terry Scott Branham, 45, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary, petit larceny, receiving or transferring stolen property and public intoxication. Bond was not set.
James William Powers, 37, was jailed at 11:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Rodger Dee Damron, 43, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with transferring stolen vehicle. Bond was $5,000.
Ronnie Hodge, 54, was jailed at 1 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender.