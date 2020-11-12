HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 22 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, 2 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 9th Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 6 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of 8th Avenue.
Battery and petit larceny, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Leaving the scene, 4 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, 1:32 p.m. Oct. 27, 800 block of Burlington Road.
Petit larceny, 2:34 p.m. Nov. 2, 1500 block of 10th Avenue.
Information report, 11:38 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Runaway juvenile, 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Cedar Street.
Destruction of property, 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 9:58 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Adams Avenue.
ATV or off-road vehicles prohibited, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 1 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 13th Avenue.
Fleeing from officer and warrant service, 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of 10th Avenue.
Fugitive from justice and warrant service, 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of 10th Avenue.
No parking, 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering of an auto, 11 p.m. Monday, 200 block of 10th Street.
Breaking and entering, 10:30 p.m. Monday, 200 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:15 p.m. Nov. 5, 2200 block of South Inwood Drive.
Paraphernalia, 7:50 p.m. Monday, 200 block of 7th Avenue.
Deceased person, 4:38 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Leeward Avenue.
Trespass, 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Collis Avenue.
Shoplifting, 1:16 a.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Devon Edward Estes, 26, was jailed at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fleeing from an officer and child neglect resulting in injury. Bond was $90,000.
Steven Jamal Hicks, 26, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, fleeing from officer and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $110,000.
Russell Terrell Kimbro, 22, was jailed at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with making false statements and being a person prohibited from possessing firearm. Bonds were not set.