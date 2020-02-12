HUNTINGTON — A Milton man was arrested Sunday night after police found components of an explosive device in his McComas Branch Road home.
Johnathan Adamm Curry, 29, is charged with two felony counts of illegal possession of destructive devices, two misdemeanor counts of transferring and receiving stolen property and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
According to a criminal complaint, Cabell County sheriff’s deputies responded to Left Fork Cooper Ridge Road on Sunday evening, tracking a lead on a stolen tractor. Witnesses stated they saw the tractor being driven by a heavyset white male, which was followed by a dark sedan with some sort of emblem on the back, head down a private driveway at the end of the road.
Deputies proceeded on foot, following tire tracks about 2 miles before they reached a farm where they found the tractor stashed behind some brush about 200 yards from Curry’s residence in the 3000 block of McComas Branch Road. The tractor was registered to the owner of the farm, and was turned over to him.
Due to a previous narcotics investigation, the deputies knew a man matching the description of the tractor driver sometimes stayed with Curry.
Curry gave deputies permission to search the residence for the other suspect. While searching, officers found a white powder residue in plain view. After questioning, Curry allegedly admitted to having narcotics in the home and gave permission for a search. Officers found 30 Xanax pills for which Curry did not have a prescription, as well as a stolen gun.
Officers also located an iron pipe with two end caps screwed on, resembling a pipe bomb. The device was found in a box containing potassium chloride and gun powder. One of the containers was labeled “BOOM.”
After being read his rights, according to the complaint, Curry admitted all the found property was his and that the lead pipe was filled with aluminum powder “for a science experiment.”
Curry also said he had purchased the gun from his cousin and that he did not know it was stolen. The Hurricane Police Department had listed the gun stolen and came to retrieve it. The suspect in the tractor was the same suspect HPD is investigating for the gun theft.
Curry is housed in the Western Regional Jail on $35,000 bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
Paraphernalia, 7:14 a.m. Monday, 14th Street and 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, fraudulent use of a credit card, 2 p.m. Saturday, 3500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a building or an outhouse, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 a.m. Dec. 28, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Stalking, 8 a.m. Monday, 900 block of 12th Street.
Breaking and entering, 6:30 a.m. Monday, West 3rd Avenue.
Obstructing traffic, 8:22 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Warrant service, 8:03 a.m. Monday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 12:01 a.m. Saturday, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, possession of a controlled substance, warrant, 12:50 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of Jackson Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Daniel Kirby Nelson, 27, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fleeing with reckless disregard, domestic battery and grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Tessa Leigh Shafer, 33, was jailed at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with malicious assault and wounding. Bond was $20,000.