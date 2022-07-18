Paraphernalia, 7:32 a.m. July 13, 900 block of 6th Avenue.
Towing requirements, 7:32 p.m. Sunday, 3000 block of Piedmont Road.
Unlawful camping, 7:10 a.m. July 13, 400 block of 9th Street.
Shoplifting first and second offense, 2:17 p.m. Sunday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 10 p.m. Saturday, 100 block of Fountain Place.
Possession of a controlled substance, DUI less than .150, 11:51 a.m. Sunday, corner of 3rd Street and 3rd Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property misdemeanor, 10 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of West 7th Avenue.
Deceased person, midnight Sunday, 4300 block of Altizer Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, value less than $1,000, breaking and entering of an automobile, 10 p.m. Saturday, 1100 block of 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property misdemeanor, 6 p.m. Saturday, 1000 block of 25th Street.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 3:01 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Battery of a police officer, firefighter or EMS, 2:11 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by Western Regional Jail booking records:
Pamela Rose Rayburn, 65, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County are charging Rayburn with fleeing with reckless indifference. Bond was set at $40,000.
Michael Anthony Clark, 61, was jailed at noon Monday. Authorities in Wayne County are charging Clark with attempt to commit a felony punishable with term less than life and possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
