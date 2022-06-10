HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 20 incidents in the 24-hour time period ending at 1:07 a.m. Friday. Because reports were not available, these are the only known details:
Malicious or unlawful assault, 1:07 a.m. Friday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Battery, 6:33 p.m. Thursday, Kanawha Terrace and 12th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 10:37 p.m. Thursday, 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 11th Street.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 10:32 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 25th Street.
Destruction of property — felony, breaking and entering, midnight Feb. 1, 1400 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4:45 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 3:25 p.m. June 2, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 6:35 a.m. May 10, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 1:11 p.m. May 1, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:54 p.m. Monday, 24th Street.
Information report, midnight April 1, Huntington.
Found property, 11:45 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 5th Avenue.
Speeding, improper registration, driving under suspension or revoked license, 11:35 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
Found property, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 25th Street and Collis Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of 5th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 7:04 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Euclid Place.
Deceased person, 2 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of Auburn Road.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 1:59 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
David Isaac Frazier, 42, was jailed at 8 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a person prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was set at $15,000.
Kristin Sean Kiser, 41, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Kiser with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was set at $1,000.
John Samuel Lowe, 42, was jailed at 11:10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two active warrants and possession with intent to distribute. Bond was not set.
Doyle Otto Wilhelm, 68, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Ronald Shawn Bias, 48, was jailed at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with probation revocation. Bond was not set.