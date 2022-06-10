The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX ICON Police car 2 copy

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 20 incidents in the 24-hour time period ending at 1:07 a.m. Friday. Because reports were not available, these are the only known details:

Malicious or unlawful assault, 1:07 a.m. Friday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.

Battery, 6:33 p.m. Thursday, Kanawha Terrace and 12th Street.

Possession of a controlled substance, 10:37 p.m. Thursday, 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.

Petit larceny, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 11th Street.

Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 10:32 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 25th Street.

Destruction of property — felony, breaking and entering, midnight Feb. 1, 1400 block of Washington Avenue.

Petit larceny, 4:45 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 3:25 p.m. June 2, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.

Stolen auto/auto theft, 6:35 a.m. May 10, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.

Stolen auto/auto theft, 1:11 p.m. May 1, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 1:54 p.m. Monday, 24th Street.

Information report, midnight April 1, Huntington.

Found property, 11:45 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 5th Avenue.

Speeding, improper registration, driving under suspension or revoked license, 11:35 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of Adams Avenue.

Found property, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 25th Street and Collis Avenue.

Petit larceny, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of 5th Avenue.

Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 7:04 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Euclid Place.

Deceased person, 2 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of Auburn Road.

Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 1:59 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

David Isaac Frazier, 42, was jailed at 8 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a person prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was set at $15,000.

Kristin Sean Kiser, 41, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Kiser with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was set at $1,000.

John Samuel Lowe, 42, was jailed at 11:10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two active warrants and possession with intent to distribute. Bond was not set.

Doyle Otto Wilhelm, 68, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with an active warrant. Bond was not set.

Ronald Shawn Bias, 48, was jailed at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with probation revocation. Bond was not set.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.