HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, 11:06 p.m. Monday, 300 block of 1st Street.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4 p.m. Aug. 30, 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Found property, 4:43 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 10 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Battery, 4:30 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Jan. 1, 800 block of 1st Street.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Friday, 200 block of Staunton Street.
Harassing, threatening phone calls, midnight Monday, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
Found property, 9:45 a.m. Monday, 2000 block of Johnstown Road.
Deceased person, midnight Monday, 1100 block of 8 1/2 Alley.
Shoplifting, 6:04 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 8th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Amity R. Hinkle, 30, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with altered Sudafed and altered precursors. Bond was not set.
Shawn Kelly Love, 53, was jailed at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driving revoked for DUI third, driving suspended for non-DUI, defective equipment, no insurance and obstructing. Bond was not set.
David Lee Mallo, 23, was jailed at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with a capias on a pretrial felon and obstructing.