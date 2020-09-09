Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Destruction of property, 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Possession of marijuana, 11:06 p.m. Monday, 300 block of 1st Street.

Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.

Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4 p.m. Aug. 30, 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Found property, 4:43 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Breaking and entering auto, 10 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.

Battery, 4:30 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.

Petit larceny, noon Jan. 1, 800 block of 1st Street.

Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Friday, 200 block of Staunton Street.

Harassing, threatening phone calls, midnight Monday, 500 block of 6th Avenue.

Found property, 9:45 a.m. Monday, 2000 block of Johnstown Road.

Deceased person, midnight Monday, 1100 block of 8 1/2 Alley.

Shoplifting, 6:04 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 8th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:

Amity R. Hinkle, 30, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with altered Sudafed and altered precursors. Bond was not set.

Shawn Kelly Love, 53, was jailed at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driving revoked for DUI third, driving suspended for non-DUI, defective equipment, no insurance and obstructing. Bond was not set.

David Lee Mallo, 23, was jailed at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with a capias on a pretrial felon and obstructing.

