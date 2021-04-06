HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 18 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2:25 a.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Deceased person, 8 p.m. Sunday, 2700 block of Parson Street.
Warrant service, 2:25 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 6.5 Alley.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11:25 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of 11th Street.
Paraphernalia, 4:21 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 6th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 5:05 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Foster Avenue.
Deceased person, 4 p.m. Saturday, first block of West 6th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse and destruction of property, 6 p.m. Saturday, 100 block of Pine Street.
Found property, 8 p.m. Saturday, 2900 block of Shepard Drive.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. April 1, 300 block of 14th Street.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 3 a.m. Monday, 900 block of Marcum Terrace.
Found property, 1 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 12th Street.
Found property, 12:22 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Grand larceny and breaking and entering of an auto, 10 a.m. Saturday, 900 block of 13th Avenue.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices and petit larceny, 7 a.m. Friday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Found property, 9:57 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Saturday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Deceased person, 1:30 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of West 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
James Michael Hill Jr., 25, was jailed at 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with defective equipment, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, left of center, no operators, reckless driving and improper registration. Bond was not set.
Charles Anthony Royer, 58, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Justin John Woodrum, 28, was jailed at 12 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with third-offense driving revoked for DUI and failure to stop at a stop sign. Bond was not set.