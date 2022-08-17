HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 3 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West North Boulevard.
Parking in alleys and narrow streets, tow-in, 1:51 a.m. Wednesday, Washington Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia, 10:59 p.m. Tuesday, corner of Hal Greer Boulevard and 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, noon Tuesday, 4200 block of Riverside Drive, Altizer.
Destruction of property, 4 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of West 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8 a.m. Monday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 4 p.m. Aug. 12, 1800 block of 7th Avenue.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.