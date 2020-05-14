HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
No operator’s license, DUI less than .150, 4:58 p.m. Tuesday, Davis Street and 25th Street.
Found property, 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Crestmont Drive.
Deceased person, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Identity theft, 7 a.m. Jan. 1, 500 block of North High Street.
Destruction of property, 6 p.m. Monday, unit block of Highland Court.
Breaking and entering, destruction of property, 6 p.m. Monday, 200 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, 6 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.