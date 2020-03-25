HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by police reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Paraphernalia, 7:10 a.m. March 17, 1400 block of 6½ alley.

Destruction of property, 7 p.m. Monday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.

Stolen auto, 5:30 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.

Warrant execution, 4:59 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 5th Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance, second-offense DUI, 3:34 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Destruction of property, 2:52 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of Commerce Avenue.

Destruction of property, 6 p.m. Friday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.

Warrant service, 8:51 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 9th Street.

Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, 6 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of 5th Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage, 3:17 a.m. March 18, 1900 block of Maple Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Stephany Leann Fowler, 32, was jailed at 5:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with two counts of child abuse creating a risk of injury and truancy. Bond was $20,100.

