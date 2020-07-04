Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Abduction of person or kidnapping or concealing child, 7 p.m. June 1, 1100 block of 28th Street.

Fraudulent schemes, noon June 29, 500 block of 30th Street.

Found property, 4:15 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 13th Street.

Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of Bridge Street.

Petit larceny, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses, 12:40 p.m. Thursday, 2700 block of Washington Boulevard.

Possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended or revoked license and DUI less than .150, 12:36 p.m. June 29, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.

DUI less than .150, 2:55 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 8th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 10:27 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of McCoy Road.

Parking in alleys and narrow streets, 1:37 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Underwood Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Christopher Todd Lewis, 28, was jailed at 6 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

