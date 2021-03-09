The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BLOX police icon5.jpg
Metro Creative photo

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3:12 a.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Destruction of property, 3:12 a.m. Monday, 2700 block of Rear 3rd Avenue.

Information report, 9:55 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Rear 8th Street.

Breaking and entering, 10:50 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Norway Avenue.

Destruction of property, 9:15 p.m. Sunday, 3000 block of Hughes Street.

Petit larceny and destruction of property, 5 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of 4th Street.

Found property, 6 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of Locust Street.

Deceased person, 12:03 a.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.

Found property, 600 block of 10th Street.

Failure to process, falsely reporting an emergency incident and warrant service, 3:09 a.m. Sunday.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Rusty Edward Cremeans, 46, was jailed at 6:10 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Joy Ann Armes, 48, was jailed at 5 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver meth. Bond was not set.

Dustin Conrad Keuter, 32, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was not set.

Heather Nicole Smith, 32, was jailed at 10:58 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County jailed her on an active warrant. Bond was not set.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

