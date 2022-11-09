HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:16 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of 28th Street.
Vehicle security, driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 2, West 14th Street and Monroe Avenue.
Deceased person, 8:47 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 25th Street.
Shoplifting, 6:13 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.
Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses, noon Oct. 24, 3000 block of Bradley Road.
Destruction of property, 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Sept. 4, 400 block of Water Street, Guyandotte.
Possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence less than .150, 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, corner of Washington Avenue and West 10th Street.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering, 8:19 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4:15 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 10th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, abduction of person, kidnapping or concealing child, 12:27 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Stephanie Gartin, 48, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Gartin with false information to law enforcement, fugitive from justice, probation violation and grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Stephen Dwayne Jackson, 37, was jailed at 9:25 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Jackson with persons prohibited from carrying firearms, obstructing, fleeing, destruction of property, brandishing, harassing phone calls and wanton endangerment. Bond was set at $60,500.
Brandon Lee Harless, 27, was jailed at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Harless with destruction of property and burglary. Bond was not set.
Camryn Dakota Marcum, 18, was jailed at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Marcum with burglary. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.