HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Driving under the influence less than .150, 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, corner of 27th Street and 5th Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 6:51 p.m. Wednesday, 5100 block of Tierman Street.
Destruction of property, 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Deceased person, 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of Piedmont Road.
Petit larceny, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Woodland Drive.
Brandishing, noon Wednesday, 2000 block of 11th Avenue.
Deceased person, 10:19 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 6th Avenue.
False pretenses with value less than $1,000, petit larceny, noon Sept. 11, 400 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Threats of terrorist acts, 7:17 a.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of Willow Street.
Destruction of property, intoxication or drinking in public spaces, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of Adams Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Thomas Holmes, 31, was jailed at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Holmes with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $75,000.
Tasha Loraine Sellards, 54, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Sellards with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Ashley Nicole Spurlock, 32, was jailed at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Spurlock with delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy. Bond was set at $60,000 cash only.
Stephen Edward Thomas, 43, was jailed at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged Thomas with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
