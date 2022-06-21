HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:35 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value less than $1,000, 7:48 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 6 p.m. June 16, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.
Registration, certificate of title required, obstructing traffic, 3:35 p.m. Monday, corner of Division Street and 1st Avenue.
Battery, 4 p.m. June 17, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Attempt to commit felony, 10:18 a.m. Monday, 400 block of Cabell Court.
Warrant service or execution, 9:11 a.m. Monday, 900 block of 17th Street.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 6:18 a.m. Monday, corner of 10th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Harman William Davis, 44, was jailed at 9:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fleeing with reckless indifference, receiving or transferring stolen property, battery and domestic battery. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with domestic assault, wanton endangerment, brandishing and petit larceny. Bond was not set.
Christopher Jack Lemaster, 39, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Dakota Seth Porter, 20, was jailed at 1 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic assault, domestic battery and giving false information to an officer. Bond was not set.
Chad Christopher Heck, 30, was jailed at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was set at $19,500.
Beauford Scott Jones Jr., 20, was jailed at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and receiving or transferring stolen property. No bond was set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.