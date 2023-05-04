HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:22 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 2:22 a.m. Thursday, near the corner of 14th Street and 6th Avenue.
Information report, 11:33 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 9th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, petit larceny, 11:37 p.m. Wednesday, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.
Shoplifting, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, noon April 29, 2600 block of 1st Avenue.
Shoplifting, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Trespass, 6:24 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 6th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, obstructing officer, 1:33 p.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Battery, midnight Wednesday, 1600 block of ½ 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Allen Lation Baird, 46, was jailed at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Baird with being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.
Tabitha Kristen Poplin, 37, was jailed at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Poplin with being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.
