HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:13 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 2:30 a.m. Nov. 17, 600 block of Marion Court.
Destruction of property, 2:13 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of 6th Avenue.
Deceased person, 10 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of Indiana Street.
Information report, 8 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of Marcum Terrance.
Information report, 1 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, midnight, Sunday, 600 block of 5th Street.
First-degree robbery, 8:52 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Traffic lanes, towing requirements, 4:40 a.m. Sunday, unit block of Pullman Square.
Warrant service or execution, obstructing officer, fleeing from officer, breaking and entering auto, breaking and entering, 3:50 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, 3:18 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, disorderly conduct, 1:23 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Garland Omar Shortridge, 50, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Shortridge with attempt to commit a felony and petit larceny. Bond was set at $30,000 cash only.
Anthony Allen Carmack, 38, was jailed at 6 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Carmack with breaking and entering, breaking and entering of auto, fleeing from officer and obstructing an officer. Bond was not set.
Aunthony Lavar Harris Jr., 24, was jailed at 5 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Harris with receiving or transferring property, prohibited person with firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $28,500.
Brandon Lee Hill, 38, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Hill with altered Sudafed or altered precursors and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $15,000.
Zachary T. Tierney, 26, was jailed at 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Tierney with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Derrel Olonte Gilliam, 24, was jailed at 3:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Gilliam with wanton endangerment, domestic assault and brandishing. Bond was not set.
