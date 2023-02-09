HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 28th Street.
Information report, 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of Washington Avenue.
Deceased person, 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Hall Street.
Destruction of property, attempt to commit a felony, midnight Wednesday, 1900 block of 10th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 10 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Marcum Terrace.
Possession of a controlled substance, 7:06 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Deceased person, 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of Vinton Street.
Domestic assault, malicious or unlawful assault, 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 6th Street and 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Kevin Wayne Brinkley, 37, was jailed at 3:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Brinkley with being a fugitive from justice. No bond.
Jeffrey Chaz Allen Newman, 29, was jailed at 11:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Newman with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
