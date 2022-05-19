HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:26 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, 4:26 a.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
DVP violation, destruction of property, 2:04 a.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Wiltshire Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance, midnight Wednesday, 200 block of Marshall Street, Guyandotte.
Warrant service or execution, 12:17 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 8th Avenue.
Battery, 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 28th Street.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Tuesday, corner of 10th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Petit larceny, destruction of property, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 1/2 Washington Avenue.
Breaking and entering, petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 7 p.m. Monday, unit block of West 3rd Avenue.
Tow-in, 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of Enslow Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Brandi Jo Workman, 38, was jailed at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $30,000.
Justin Ray Landers, 20, was jailed at 10:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with first-degree robbery. Bond was set at $75,000 cash only.
