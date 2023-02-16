The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:29 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 3:29 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Deceased person, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Woodward Terrace.
Information report, 10:47 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Bridge Street.
Petit larceny, 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Euclid Place.
Battery of a police officer, fire or EMS, 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Attempt to commit felony, destruction of property, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of 11th Avenue.
Information report, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of Route 60.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 2:37 a.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Information report, 2:37 a.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Failure to process/fingerprint, disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, trespass, 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 12:21 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
