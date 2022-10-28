HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:30 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 5:04 a.m. Oct. 20, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Domestic battery, 10:30 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Springdale Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 9 a.m. Thursday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10:20 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 6th Avenue.
Tow-in, 8:35 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Grand larceny, 9:05 p.m. Thursday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Battery, 7:59 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of Marcum Terrace.
Shoplifting, 7:02 p.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.