HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:35 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Child neglect creating risk of injury, 12:35 p.m. Sunday, 3000 block of Wallace Circle.
Threatening communications by electronic device, midnight Nov. 1, 2022, 800 block of 12th Avenue.
Destruction of property, domestic battery, midnight, Sunday, 2100 block of Madison Avenue.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms, 5:10 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of Oakland Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4:54 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of Pine Street and Leeward Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jonathan Lamaar Evans, 42, was jailed at 10:25 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Evans with bond violation. Bond was not set.
Bobby Dwayne Allen, 34, was jailed at 5:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Allen with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Seth Andrew Hager, 23, was jailed at 5 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Hager with grand larceny and conspiracy. Bond was set at $20,000.
Hunter Malcomb, 23, was jailed at 5 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Malcomb with grand larceny and conspiracy. Bond was set at $20,000.
