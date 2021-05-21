HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny; destruction of property-misdemeanor; B&E auto, 3:44 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of Davis Street.
Intoxication or drinking in public places; disorderly conduct, 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of West 9th Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device; joyriding-stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 3 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property-misdemeanor; battery, 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property-misdemeanor, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Prospect Street.
Petit larceny; B&E auto, 9 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 1000 block of 22nd Street.
Domestic battery, 12 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Suspended or revoked license-DUI 1st and 2nd offense; DUI-3rd offense, 4:53 p.m. Wednesday, Norway Avenue and Fairfax Drive.
Obstructing traffic, 3:49 p.m. Wednesday, Marshall Avenue and Lynn Street.
Fugitive from justice, 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of West 6th Street.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 12 a.m. March 16, 2021, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 12:49 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of Overlook Drive.
Intoxicating substances; prohibited acts, 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Tanner Michael Hurley, 26, was jailed at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Eric Parker Marinacci, 36, was jailed at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with probation revocation. Bond was not set.
Bobby Eugene Reynolds Jr., 44, was jailed at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with 1st degree sexual abuse. Bond was not set.
Thomas Brandon Riley, 33, was jailed at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, person of trust. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
Robert Demon Wade, 38, was jailed at 7 p.m Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving on a suspended or revoked license/DUI 3rd and DUI 3rd offense. Bond was set at $11,000, 10% cash.
Jay Brandon Wolfe, 41, was jailed at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was not set.