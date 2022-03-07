HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 9:30 a.m. March 4, 100 block of Staunton Street, Guyandotte.
Battery; warrant service or execution, 3 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 19th Street.
Petit larceny, 2:30 a.m. March 4, 1000 block of 4th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance; domestic battery, 4:21 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 19th Street.
Discharge of firearms within city limits, 2:35 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of 9th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 2:26 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 10th Street.
Possession of marijuana, 12:04 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 22nd Street and 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Nicholas Scott Adkins, 33, was jailed at 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was set at $25,000.
Ean Damor Kenyale Brown, 21, was jailed at 3:50 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery and fleeing on foot. Bond was set at $10,000.
Randall Lee Holland, 36, was jailed at 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with shoplifting, public intoxication and destruction of property. Bond was set at $2,300.
Jason Douglas McCoy, 43, was jailed at 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance and battery. Bond was set at $10,000.
David Mack Blair II, 24, was jailed at 4:25 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance and battery. Bond was not set.
Mary Jane Judy, 54, was jailed at 11:50 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with an outstanding warrant. Bond was set at $5,000.
Jedediah David Whited, 37, was jailed at 6:15 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with driving under the influence. Bond was set at $1,500.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.