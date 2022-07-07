The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A man was shot on 22nd Street West in Huntington on June 27. 

 Xena Bunton | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A Detroit man was arrested Wednesday and charged in a shooting that occurred June 27 in Huntington.

Valendale Jerome Herron, 22, was taken into custody without incident at approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday by West Virginia probation and parole officers, according to a news release. Herron was charged with malicious wounding and armed robbery.

Huntington Police officers responded to a shooting report in the afternoon of June 27 in the West End.

An officer on scene said a man was shot in the upstairs of a home in the 700 block of 22nd Street West and sustained a life-threatening wound.

Police said the victim remains in a local hospital, but his condition has improved.

The investigation into the shooting led detectives to obtain warrants for Herron’s arrest.

According to police, Herron was on home confinement for a previous armed robbery case and has been taken to Western Regional Jail.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 19 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:20 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Domestic assault, 3:20 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.

Deceased person, 11:22 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of James Court.

Runaway juvenile, 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.

Warrant service or execution, 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 28th Street and 5th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.

Information report, 8 a.m. 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

Breaking and entering auto, 11 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of Buffington Avenue.

Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.

Shoplifting, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

Petit larceny, 1:21 p.m. June 24, near the corner of 12th Avenue and 9th Street.

Deceased person, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.

Warrant service or execution, 12:28 p.m. December 17, 2021, 700 block of 5th Avenue.

Missing person, 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of North Inwood Drive.

Trespass, 10:16 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.

Trespass, 11 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 21st Street and 2nd Avenue.

Trespass, 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Buffington Avenue.

Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of 11th Avenue.

First degree arson, burner of a dwelling or outbuilding, 11:23 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Short Street, Guyandotte.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Sabrina Luv Nelson, 38, was jailed at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Rowdy Lee Randolph, 38, was jailed at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a federal charge. Bond was not set.

