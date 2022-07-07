HUNTINGTON — A Detroit man was arrested Wednesday and charged in a shooting that occurred June 27 in Huntington.
Valendale Jerome Herron, 22, was taken into custody without incident at approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday by West Virginia probation and parole officers, according to a news release. Herron was charged with malicious wounding and armed robbery.
Huntington Police officers responded to a shooting report in the afternoon of June 27 in the West End.
An officer on scene said a man was shot in the upstairs of a home in the 700 block of 22nd Street West and sustained a life-threatening wound.
Police said the victim remains in a local hospital, but his condition has improved.
The investigation into the shooting led detectives to obtain warrants for Herron’s arrest.
According to police, Herron was on home confinement for a previous armed robbery case and has been taken to Western Regional Jail.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 19 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:20 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic assault, 3:20 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 11:22 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of James Court.
Runaway juvenile, 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 28th Street and 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.
Information report, 8 a.m. 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Breaking and entering auto, 11 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of Buffington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.
Shoplifting, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Petit larceny, 1:21 p.m. June 24, near the corner of 12th Avenue and 9th Street.
Deceased person, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 12:28 p.m. December 17, 2021, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Missing person, 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of North Inwood Drive.
Trespass, 10:16 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.
Trespass, 11 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 21st Street and 2nd Avenue.
Trespass, 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Buffington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of 11th Avenue.
First degree arson, burner of a dwelling or outbuilding, 11:23 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Short Street, Guyandotte.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Sabrina Luv Nelson, 38, was jailed at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Rowdy Lee Randolph, 38, was jailed at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a federal charge. Bond was not set.